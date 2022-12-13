Surprise source now claims Sofyan Amrabat to Liverpool is a done deal

If Liverpool fans want their transfer news there’s a wide variety of sources they can turn to in order to get all the latest on the targets supposedly turning heads at Anfield.

Few would think to check out the tweets of their local eatery, though Liverpool and Manchester-based Bakchich (@Bakchich_) have now claimed: ‘Amrabat coming to LFC 🙌🙌.”

The Moroccan international has stunned viewers with his performances on the world’s biggest stage, helping his national outfit reach the semi-finals of the World Cup – a clash with current holders France – a feat no other African nation had managed to achieve until now.

Should the Atlas Lions make it all the way to the final, one can only imagine it will make our efforts to sign the 26-year-old all the harder, should Bakchich’s claim be wide of the mark.

It’s an unlikely source, it has to be said, and we’ll be waiting to hear of further details from the more traditional range of sources out there, though we’ll be certainly keeping our fingers crossed that the club gets a midfield signing over the line in time to help us recover our league form and return to the top four spots.

