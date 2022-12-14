Exclusive: What gives Amrabat the ‘advantage’ over Fabinho

Despite many Liverpool supporters wanting to bolster our midfield options and no lose the quality we already have, some have suggested that should we sign Sofyan Amrabat it would be as a replacement for Fabinho.

Thanks to our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop was given the low down on the 26-year-old and how he compares to the 29-year-old in our team:

“Even for Morocco in 2018, he acted as a back-up for Mbark Boussoufa but in the years after that, Sofyan Amrabat realised that he could have a more physical impact than Boussoufa and that’s really why he became the man in the midfield.

“I think he can bring this more than Fabinho, this physical aspect into duels on the ground or in the air and so that could be an advantage for him over Fabinho.

“I think Fabinho is better than Amrabat at dribbling, when he gets the ball Amrabat does not really take a risk to dribble past an opponent or try to make a difference with a dribble but only with his passing, so that’s maybe what can be the advantage for Fabinho.

“Amrabat’s style of play is very simple but it’s really efficient and everything he does is for a reason but it just works”.

It would be very short sighted of our fans to disregard all that the Brazilian has done for the Reds and be willingly pushing him out the exit door already.

In the Moroccan midfielder we could have a new option for the middle of the pitch and it’s hard to see why we would have to lose our No.3, in order to accommodate him.

Jurgen Klopp will want competition for places but also the ability to rotate when the fixture schedule piles up and with the former Monaco man being our only specialist No.6, having another body in that position will aid competition and fitness.

It does feel like this season has seen some players over played whilst we await others to return from their injury issues, so let’s hope that now the World Cup is set to come to an end – we can go and attack the second part of the campaign.

Whether we do this with the Fiorentina man in our squad or not, time will tell.

