Exclusive: Will Amrabat sign for Liverpool and why he can be a ‘very good player’

With all transfer rumours and stories it should always boil down to a simple question: ‘will they sign for Liverpool, yes or no?’ and that’s exactly what we asked in our interview about Sofyan Amrabat.

Our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar meant that Empire of the Kop now has an answer to the question on all supporters’ lips and it seems to be positive news:

“Can I say ‘I hope so!’ – I just hope so!

READ MORE: Exclusive: The Moroccan players to look out for as Amrabat prepares to face France

“Yes, there were very good and positive meetings between the parties and it can only be good if they are talking and the sporting director of Liverpool is involved too, for Amrabat and for Liverpool.

“Amrabat could be about to discover the high level that he can’t discover with Fiorentina in Serie A but moving to the best league in Europe and playing in the Champions League would be a great opportunity.

“Even though he doesn’t have the experience, maybe Fabinho will have the advantage over him on this side and may be in the starting line-up for the Champions League but you never know.

“A month ago, nobody even knew Amrabat but now every Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1 club will know about him and may want to sign him, he’s made such an impact and brought so much effort. Even with his mentality, which was taught to him by his older brother who was also an international for Morocco for a long time.

“So, yes – I think Amrabat can be a Liverpool player, a very good Liverpool player”.

Although there wasn’t a definitive ‘yes or no’ to the question, it’s clear that the Moroccan journalist is positive about the talks that have taken place and the fact that there are further talks arranged already.

Capturing the Fiorentina man would be a big moment for the player and for his nation but let’s hope it’s equally as important for us – should this deal actually be completed.

Whether the 26-year-old is competition for Fabinho or to be signed alongside him and bolster the options in our squad, it may be worth getting another body in to play in the No.6 role.

If we are to lose Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer, then signing a marquee player like Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez may well need to be joined by a more affordable option – like Sofyan Amrabat.

Do you think we will sign the Moroccan in the coming transfer windows?

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?