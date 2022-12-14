Exclusive: Amrabat’s price tag makes him the ‘perfect fit’ over Bellingham and Fernandez

As Liverpool are linked with big money moves for Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, our interest in Sofyan Amrabat may well be a search for a cheaper alternative to the other options – or even an extra player that could be signed alongside a marquee name.

Thanks to our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop was informed of how much it would cost for Jurgen Klopp to sign the Fiorentina player in the coming transfer windows:

“Before this World Cup Amrabat was evaluated at €10 million, which would be around £9 million, I think his performances in the World Cup would mean that Fiorentina would ask for a lot more and could want €30 or 40 million minimum to open talks with the player.

“Of the players available for around €30 or 40 million, Amrabat would be the perfect fit for Liverpool.

“We have heard about Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, Bellingham is linked with many other clubs like Manchester City. Enzo Fernandez has been linked with Barcelona. Liverpool can compete with Barcelona but not Manchester City financially, so Amrabat would be the perfect fit and match between a good price tag and good performances on the pitch”.

The 26-year-old is certainly a more affordable option for our midfield and should we lose the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer, then he could be a good option for the squad.

Seeing that the Netherlands-born midfielder’s price has raised four-fold since the start of the World Cup though, we may be better waiting to see if his fine form from Qatar can continue in Serie A – before trying to make a deal.

With no major injury concerns and Arthur Melo expected to be back sooner than first expected, we’re not really in the need to rush into a deal that could be a poor financial move in the long-term.

Therefore, it may be best to reassess in the summer and see if there’s a need for us to add to our squad after our incoming and outgoing business becomes more clear.

