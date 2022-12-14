Exclusive: Why it would be ‘important’ for Liverpool to sign Amrabat in January

With a highly touted pursuit of Jude Bellingham expected this summer, there may be many Liverpool supporters that also want the club to pursue a new midfielder in January and that could well be Sofyan Amrabat.

Thanks to our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop was informed why a move for the Holland-born man would be beneficial in the winter:

“With Liverpool having a heavy calendar coming with the Premier League, Champions Leagues and the cups, it would be important for them to complete this signing this winter to improve their midfield directly and to benefit from Sofyan Amrabat’s dynamic performances at the World Cup.

“Maybe in six months he will not be as good as he is now and he will not be showing as much assertiveness as he is now but maybe if Liverpool make the move in this winter, it would be better for Amrabat to jump on this opportunity and show what he can do and maybe in six months be even better than now.

“It could be also a summer transfer because everything at the moment is still not concluded and the next meetings will be coming in the next few weeks between the agents, the club and the coach Jurgen Klopp, so the transfer timing will depend also on these meetings to see if everyone is on the same wavelength or not”.

It could be a double edged sword signing the Moroccan off the back of his impressive World Cup performances, he may well be riding the crest of a wave and could immediately transfer his performances from Qatar to Anfield.

However, we’ve seen with players like El Hadji Diouf in the past that just because you perform well at the biggest tournament in international football – it doesn’t mean you are a good player.

The question would then be how desperate we are to secure a new player in the middle of the pitch, with Arthur Melo being the only man that is currently injured in that position (and expected to make a quicker recovery than first thought) we are not really in dire need of a new body.

Although the move may be better for the player, it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would want or need a new midfielder in January – unless we are hit by several injury concerns in the coming weeks.

