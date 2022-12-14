Exclusive: The Moroccan players to look out for as Amrabat prepares to face France

Morocco have certainly been the surprise package in this World Cup and with Sofyan Amrabat turning heads around Europe already, there may well be other stars that could be on show in their semi-final against France.

Thanks to our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop learned about which players within the African squad could be worth watching out for, in terms of possible transfers that could be completed:

“For the moment, Amrabat is the only Moroccan player that is linked with a Premier League side or to Liverpool.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Why Amrabat’s price tag makes him the ‘perfect fit’ over Bellingham and Fernandez

“We have talked about Azzedine Ounahi who may be going to Barcelona because there is a good price tag on him, he is not that expensive and we know that Barcelona have had a lot of financial problems for the past few months.

“We’ve also talked about Sofiane Boufal who maybe can leave Angers, you will know him from Southampton where he spent a few seasons and scored the best goal of the 2018/19 season, with a beautiful solo goal.

“For the moment, Amrabat is the only one but I’m not doubting that any Premier League clubs are looking for players like Selim Amallah who could also be a good fit to the Premier League – he’s currently playing for Standard Liège in the Belgian Premier Division, so he could also be a good signing.

“Amallah is not shining as much as Amrabat in the Morocco team at the moment but I think that most are focussing on the player born and raised in the Netherlands.

“There is also Nayef Aguerd who has recently signed for West Ham, he got an injury in the second game of pre-season and had a few months where he couldn’t play. He came back a few weeks before the start of the World Cup in the Europa Conference League and the Premier League but he’s yet to show that he still has the level he had at Rennes.

“There could be other players, like Yassine Bounou who could be a top Premier League goalkeeper for some clubs but I think that his price tag from Sevilla could be very high, at the moment.

“There are plenty of interesting players to look out for any Premier League fan and any football fan should watch this match, France vs. Morocco because there could be a lot of surprises”.

It’s perhaps positive that we are the only team linked with the 26-year-old that has been the biggest star for his nation so far but as the team continues to shine as a whole, there may be other bargains that could be on offer.

In Azzedine Ounahi, Sofiane Boufal, Selim Amallah, Nayef Aguerd and Yassine Bounou, there are several players to focus on during the big game against Didier Deschamps’s side and some of them could be cheaper future prospects for an Anfield or Premier League move.

There’s always a few players who ride the crest of a wave and make a big move after some impressive performances on the biggest international stage – let’s hope that the Fiorentina man proves to be a diamond in the rough and not an El Hadji Diouf!

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?