(Video) Henderson interrupts his break to see Klopp and teammates

Despite being kicked out of the World Cup with England just four days earlier, Jordan Henderson was eager to see his Liverpool teammates and boss and so popped in during training.

Although the boss does want to have all of his international stars to come back as soon as possible, he has also agreed to allow them to have a short break before rejoining the intense sessions.

For our captain to be so excited about returning is massive and it’s clear that the lads enjoyed it too, with Andy Robertson being captured saying: “We had a visitor at training today, the captain came and said hello to everyone”.

It’s great to see the squad unity in place and let’s hope the lads are ready for an immediate return to top form, once the real football resumes.

You can watch the video of Henderson, Klopp and Robertson via @LFC on Twitter:

We had a visitor at training today, the captain came and said hello to everyone… 😉 pic.twitter.com/5jJMhPcgX8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2022

