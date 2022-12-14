(Image) David Johnson’s hearse passes Anfield as the club bids its final goodbye

David Johnson’s passing was a very emotional time for all involved with the club and with his funeral procession passing Anfield, it’s clear just how much the club meant to him.

Despite representing Everton on two separate occasions on either side of his Liverpool career, there was no question as to which side ‘The Doc’ felt more allegiance to.

With a ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ emblazoned hearse in use too, the man with four league titles and three European Cups for the Reds will never be forgotten.

There were also images shared online of his order of service, which asked for donations to a cancer charity of choice – in memory of the man who so sadly passed away at 71-years-old last month.

You can view the image of Johnson’s hearse via @LFC and the order of service via @paulmoran62 on Twitter:

David Johnson's hearse today passed Anfield on the day of his funeral. Rest in peace, Doc. You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/MHxNBSI89X — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2022

Honoured today to attend the funeral of David Johnson, lovely service at St. Peters Church in Woolton then back to Anfield, Rest in Peace Doc ❤️ pic.twitter.com/teltybQLQE — Paul Moran (@paulmoran62) December 13, 2022

