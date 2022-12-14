Upamecano’s illness could hand Konate semi-final start for France – L’Équipe

After seeing seven Liverpool players head to the World Cup in Qatar, only Ibou Konate remains in the competition and could be set to start in a huge game for his nation.

As reported by French outlet L’Équipe: ‘Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot, were both absent from Les Bleus training after catching a cold’.

This illness to Dayot Upamecano may well mean that our No.5 could be handed the chance to start the game against Morocco and make his third appearance in the competition.

With an embarrassment of riches at his disposal, Didier Deschamps would be silly not to hand the 23-year-old the start against the African nation – especially if the Bayern Munich defender is not fully fit.

Many of our fans have been left scratching their head as to why Raphael Varane and others have been preferred to our centre-back so far but let’s hope he can push his way into the team and hold down a place in a successful final.

There has always been a balance of wanting our players to do well in the tournament but also wanting them to come home as soon as possible but now we’re at the final four stage – we may as well see the former RB Leipzig man go on and win the whole thing.

Fingers crossed it all works in his favour and that we see our last World Cup star flourish in the final two games.

