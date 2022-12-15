(Video) Fresh footage of Anfield Road expansion will excite Liverpool supporters

The expansion of the Anfield Road end of Liverpool’s famous old stadium appears to be progressing nicely with an update on developments being shared online.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, however, but the break in domestic football for the World Cup has allowed time for a significant amount of progress to be made since we played our last game at L4 last month.

Images of how the stadium will look once the work is completed have already been shared with the capacity set to be increased to over 61,000 by the time the 2023/24 campaign begins.

The Road End of the stadium will soon house over 15,000 fans alone and it’s great to see that the club’s ambitions off the pitch are as exciting as the plans on it.

Check the video out below via @KevinCo85357042 on Twitter: