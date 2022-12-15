Carragher makes Konate World Cup final prediction after brilliant Morocco display

There were many Liverpool supporters who were very happy to see Ibou Konate handed the start for France in the World Cup semi-final and it’s clear that he impressed a lot of spectators, none other than Jamie Carragher.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 44-year-old wrote: ‘The French MOM was @IbrahimaKonate_ I can’t see how he can be left out of the starting eleven in the final!’.

Not only was the former defender impressed with the Frenchman but also believing that he should be the man of the match for the game, shows that he thought he was head and shoulders above the rest.

The 23-year-old was given a chance to make his third appearance of the tournament because of the illness that had affected Dayot Upamecano and it’s going to be a big call for Didier Deschamps to not play him against Argentina.

Our supporters didn’t need an impressive Qatar campaign to show us how good our No.5 is but let’s hope that this shows to everyone that, not only do we have one of the best centre-backs in world football now but a player who will go on to dominate the position for many years.

Fingers crossed that the words of the Bootle-born pundit ring true and that we see our man become the third Liverpool player to be on the pitch as his nation wins the World Cup.

You can view the post about Konate via Carragher’s Twitter account:

The French MOM was @IbrahimaKonate_ I can’t see how he can be left out of the starting eleven in the final! #QatarWorldCup2022 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2022

