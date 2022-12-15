‘Elite-level centre half’ – Journalist ‘blown away’ by Ibou Konate’s skill set after immense World Cup semi-final display

France booked their spot in the World Cup final last night after defeating Morocco 2-0 and Liverpool star Ibou Konate put in a sensational performance at the heart of defence.

Didier Deschamps’ side will be the first nation to appear in consecutive finals of the tournament and they will look to regain their position as world champions.

After being called upto the starting XI following illness to Dayot Upamecano, the Reds No. 5 was a brick wall at the back with a number of quality tackles and interceptions to help his side keep a clean sheet – his performance was enough to ‘blow away’ Liverpool Echo journalist Keifer MacDonald.

“No matter how many times I watch Ibrahima Konate, I’ll never not be blown away at how complete his skill set is for 23 years of age,” the journalist wrote on his Twitter page. “He has every attribute a manager would desire from an elite-level centre half. I’d struggle to name a weakness in his game.”

The Africans performed well, but the quality of the French shone through and thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani, they will now face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final on Sunday.

After such a quality performance from Konate, it’s hard to see how Deschamps can drop the 23-year-old against the South Americans but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Although we have the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez who can partner Virgil van Dijk at centre half for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the performances of the former RB Leipzig man during his time in Qatar means it’s hard to see our German tactician leaving him out of the starting XI once he returns to Merseyside.

