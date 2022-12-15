Ibou Konate’s classy message to Morocco as the African side make World Cup history

Despite being hugely responsible for knocking them out of the tournament, Ibou Konate was quick to praise Morocco after they were eliminated from the World Cup at the semi-final stage.

They became the first African nation to ever reach the final four and ran a strong French side close but fell to a 2-0 loss in Qatar, realising the size of their achievement though our No.5 was quick to send a message of congratulations on his social media account.

Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old wrote (translated): ‘Congratulations to 🇲🇦 for this magnificent course 👏🏾’.

Considering his age and this not only being his first ever World Cup but also having just qualified for the final, for the defender to be so quickly empathetic of his opponents is a sign of the great maturity that he also displays on the pitch.

The former RB Leipzig man was easily the best centre-back on show and he will be hoping that this is enough to earn him a place in the starting line-up against Argentina, in place of Dayot Upamecano.

You can only praise our man and be thankful that we managed to secure his services last year because he looks set to be a colossal player for many years to come.

You can view Konate’s message via his Twitter account:

Félicitations au 🇲🇦 pour ce magnifique parcours 👏🏾 — Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 14, 2022

