(Video) Konate’s crucial interception that helped France reach the World Cup final

Ibou Konate is the final member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to still be at the World Cup and he’s managed to get himself to the final, in no small part because he was a vital member of Didier Deschamps’ side’s victory over Morocco.

Starting in place of an illness stricken Dayot Upamecano, our No.5 made his third appearance in the competition and provided one of the moments of the match.

READ MORE: (Image) David Johnson’s hearse passes Anfield as the club bids its final goodbye

With the ball being fizzed in from the left-wing, the 23-year-old had to be fully aware of his surroundings and managed to readjust his body in time to slide and stop a certain goal.

Although many neutrals would have been rooting for the African side in the semi-final and for Lionel Messi in the grand finale – plenty of Reds will get behind our man and especially if he is given the start again against Argentina.

You can watch the video of Konate’s interception via @KonateFC on Twitter:

This piece of defending may of just sent France to the #FIFAWorldCup final

pic.twitter.com/c9tjryYYW9 — 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 (@KonateFC) December 14, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?