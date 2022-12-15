(Video) Konate’s highlights after an impervious display for France in Qatar

Ibou Konate was handed a somewhat surprise start for France against Morocco in the World Cup semi-final and his performance impressed so many people, with many claiming that he now has to start the final.

There were many key moments during the match that were decided by our No.5, including a vital interception and a huge tackle on Achraf Hakimi but it was the whole display that showed why he deserves to start against Argentina.

Thanks to several social media accounts online, the best bits of the 23-year-old’s performance have been shared and it makes for some fine viewing – especially for Liverpool fans.

Let’s hope that our centre-back can keep up the good work and become the third Liverpool player to be on the pitch as his team wins the World Cup.

You can watch the video of Konate’s performance via @KonateFC on Twitter and เดอะค็อป ไทยแลนด์ on YouTube:

