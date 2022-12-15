(Video) Eagle eyed fan spots League Cup confetti flashback for Konate

Following our Carabao Cup victory last season, Ibou Konate provided one of the funniest moments of the celebrations as he managed to nearly swallow some confetti and hilariously began trying to spit it out.

It appears that he’s learned his lesson from this mishap though as one eagle-eyed supporter spotted the moment that our No.5 encountered his arch nemesis again but this time came out on top.

With his mouth firmly closed, the 23-year-old was still enjoying himself but made sure to keep his tongue firmly away from any sign of falling ticker tape.

It’s a great spot and features videos that Liverpool supporters will very much enjoy watching back.

You can watch the two videos of Konate via @KonateFC on Twitter:

