(Video) Adrian shares footage of Liverpool squad riding camels in Dubai desert

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad may be hard at work in the Middle East as they continue their preparations for the second half of the campaign, but that hasn’t stopped the lads from having some downtime and enjoying themselves in the Dubai desert.

Adrian has shared footage of himself and the rest of the squad riding camels in the sweltering heat – a far cry from the weather that many in the UK are experiencing at the moment.

Activities like this allow for the lads to have a laugh and relax from the physical and mental demands of training and we certainly hope they’re raring to go once we return to competitive action next week.

The FA Cup champions are back in action tomorrow when they face AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

The Reds were defeated 3-1 by Lyon on Sunday and will therefore be looking for a much improved performance in what will be our final game before our League Cup clash with Manchester City at the Etihad on December 22.

Darwin Nunez has already met back up with his Liverpool teammates after Uruguay failed to progress through from the knockout stages at the World Cup whilst the likes of Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Bobby Firmino and Virgil Van Dijk will return back to the fold next week after being knocked out in the quarter-final.

Ibou Konate’s France, meanwhile, have reached the final and will face Argentina meaning the former RB Leipzig man is likely to return to training just after Christmas.

Check the video of the lads on the camels below via @AdriSanMiguel on Twitter:

