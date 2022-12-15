(Video) €30m valued Liverpool target’s lung-busting tackle on Mbappe

Liverpool have been linked with so many players during this World Cup and one of these players provided another glimpse as to why we reportedly have a second meeting scheduled with his agent, after the end of the tournament.

Having been valued at around €20 to 30 million during our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Sofyan Amrabat would have done his chances of moving to Anfield no harm with his hugely impressive tackle on Kylian Mbappe.

Despite the French speedster having several yards on the Fiorentina man, he managed to scamper back and deliver a huge sliding challenge on the PSG attacker.

It’s hard not to be impressed by the 26-year-old’s performances in Qatar and this appears to be yet another reason as to why we’ve been linked with him.

You can view the video of Amrabat’s tackle on Mbappe via @BBCSport:

Kylian Mbappe turned on turbo mode 🔥 But Sofyan Amrabat wasn't having any of it 😤#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tsg522acmg — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 14, 2022

