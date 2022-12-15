(Video) Nat Phillips sends Divock Origi a message ahead of facing AC Milan

There’s certainly not too much riding on our Dubai Cup friendly game against AC Milan but Nat Phillips and many others connected with Liverpool are excited at the prospect of seeing Divock Origi once again.

Speaking with the club, our No.47 said: “I hope he is there, I am looking forward to seeing him and it’ll be nice because I got on well with Div.”

Despite our former No.27 leaving in the summer, there’s certainly no ill feeling between the club and our now ex-player with so many people being excited to see the Belgian.

The best reception the new Milan man would receive would be at a capacity Anfield but he’ll be sure to be shown how fondly thought of he is in Dubai.

You can watch the words of Phillips on Origi via @LFC on Twitter:

Nat Phillips is hoping he has the opportunity to come up against Divock Origi in Friday's Dubai Super Cup match with AC Milan 🗣 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 15, 2022

