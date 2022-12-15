Andy Roberts reveals what he thinks about FSG and any potential takeover at Liverpool

Last month FSG announced that they were looking to sell Liverpool Football Club (or are willing to invite more investment from other parties) and Andy Robertson has now discussed what he and the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s side think about any potential sale.

The Americans have been in charge at Anfield since 2011 and although they’ve made a number of questionable moves during their time on Merseyside, they’ve done a lot of good to the club and brought stability.

The Scotland skipper, who’s currently in Dubai with the rest of his teammates preparing for the second half of the campaign, believes off the pitch matters should be controlled by others who are ‘a lot more intelligent’ than him.

“We can’t control anything [over ownership],” Robertson told the Liverpool Echo (via the Express). “That is the way we think as a squad, that’s our view on it and we can’t control anything.

“I think the owners we have got have been very successful at this club and if they want to move on or whatever then fair play to them. They have [been] nothing but good to me and nothing but good to this club in my opinion and yes, what happens will happen and we will try and sit back and control what happens on the pitch.

“And if things need to be controlled off the pitch then we will let the people who are a lot more intelligent than me and higher up than me to sort, that’s for sure!”

It remains unclear at the moment as to whether FSG are willing to sell the club completely or if they’re just looking for a partial sale.

There have been numerous named linked with a move for the Anfield outfit but nothing more than speculation at the moment.

FSG may have raised a few eyebrows with some of their decisions during their time in charge – for example when they placed club staff on the government’s furlough scheme during the pandemic as well as expressing their willingness for the club to join the proposed European Super League before reversing both decisions.

But despite that, John Henry and Co. have and are continuing to redevelop Anfield Stadium, have completed our move to the state of the art AXA Training Centre from Melwood and have overlooked the club’s return to the very top of the game at both home and in Europe.

Whatever your opinion is of our current owners, the club is in a better position than many of our rivals both on and off the pitch.

The idea of bringing in new owners from the Middle East with questionable human rights records or an investor who is only interested in making profit rather than benefitting the club and the supporters is bound to cause uncertainty for many.

