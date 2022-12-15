‘Been told’ – Romano reveals what President Macron told LFC target after France’s World Cup semi-final victory

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Emmanuel Macron told reported Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat that he’d been ‘the best midfielder of the tournament’ after France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the World Cup semi-final last night.

The president of France will have been delighted with the result with his nation reaching consecutive World Cup finals but he made sure that the 26-year-old Fiorentina star got the praise he deserved.

His performances for the The Atlas Lions in Qatar have been nothing short of remarkable and Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be huge admirers of the talented midfielder – alongside the likes of Spurs and Inter Milan.

It’s also been reported that Amrabat’s agent has already held ‘positive’ talks with our German tactician and a move for the former Feyenoord man is looking increasingly likely.

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate, who was excellent for Didier Deschamps’ side during the game, sent the Moroccan’s a classy message following last night’s game and it’s fair to say the Africans have been the surprise package out in the Middle East.

France will meet Argentina in the final on Sunday while Morocco will battle it out against Croatia in the third place play off tie on Saturday.

Been told France president Emmanuel Macron has visited Morocco’s dressing room after the game and told Sofyan Amrabat that he has been “the best midfielfer of the tournament” in front of all the squad. 🇲🇦🤝🏻 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Ya9dOlB7u8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

