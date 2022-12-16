‘Treated like cattle’ – Carragher voices his concern at FIFA’s ‘ridiculous’ Club World Cup plans

Jamie Carragher has voiced his concern at the fact that FIFA’s Club World Cup competition will involve 32 teams from 2025 and believes players are being ‘treated like cattle’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the current format of the competition, which includes just seven teams and was won by Liverpool in 2019 when they defeated Flamengo in Qatar, is set to be updated and become more like the international World Cup currently taking place in the Middle East.

At the moment, the Club World Cup sees the winner of each confederation’s premier club competition (for example the Champions League in Europe) and the host nation’s champions all play against one another.

Ex-Red carragher has shared his opinion on the plans after Infantino confirmed the expansion plans will go ahead in a press conference earlier today.

“Like the ridiculous idea of @FIFAWorldCup every two years, this is another one from Infantino. Players need rest at some point, they are getting treated like cattle. FIFA hate the CL & want something similar themselves. European clubs should boycott it,” our former No. 23 said on Twitter.

The schedule and fixture lists for many clubs sides are already crammed and these plans will only make things worse – FIFA are prioritising financial gain and profit over everything and it’s hugely concerning.

The FA Cup champions went agonisingly close to completing a glorious quadruple last term, only to fall short in the final of the Champions League and on the final day of the Premier League season after already winning both domestic cup competitions.

Liverpool therefore played the maximum of 63 games last season, can you imagine if we’d competed in a 32-team Club World Cup campaign as well?

The plans don’t really make sense and we’d like to hear what Jurgen Klopp thinks of it all – we reckon he won’t be too pleased!

