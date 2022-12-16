(Video) Darwin Nunez scores six-minute brace upon Liverpool return as Reds demolish AC Milan

Darwin Nunez was in no mood to mess around upon his return to the Liverpool squad, firing his second goal in after registering his first six minutes prior.

The Uruguayan found his mark with a simple tap-in from exciting youngster Ben Doak’s lovely fizzed ball across the box.

It followed another sumptuous pass from Bobby Clark for the 23-year-old striker’s first effort of the clash in what has proven to be a prolific evening for the Reds.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @carlaotv1: