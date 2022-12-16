(Video) Darwin Nunez lethal from close-range after Bobby Clark’s assist of the season

Darwin Nunez enjoyed a positive return to life with Jurgen Klopp’s men, grabbing Liverpool’s third goal of their friendly encounter with AC Milan.

The Uruguayan hadn’t enjoyed the most successful of World Cup campaigns with Uruguay though has shown every sign of picking up from where he left off with the Reds in the domestic season.

It was Bobby Clark’s stunning long-range pass that found the 23-year-old through on goal before the latter tucked his chance away with a clinical effort.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @carlaotv1: