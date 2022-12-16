Former PL star claims reported Liverpool target has been the best midfielder at the World Cup

Michael Essien has claimed that reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham has been the best midfielder at the Qatar World Cup.

The Borrusia Dortmund star is attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe after a stunning start to the campaign with the Bundesliga outfit and a number of impressive performances for England in Qatar.

The Three Lions may have been defeated by France in the quarter-final recently, but that didn’t stop the former Chelsea midfielder from naming the 19-year-old as the best player in his position at the tournament.

READ MORE: Ibou Konate joins growing list of France players to fall ill; may be a doubt for World Cup final – L’Equipe

The Ghanaian also named France and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane as the best central defender at the tournament, a decision that many will claim is rather harsh on Ibou Konate who has impressed when called upon by Didier Deschamps at the heart of his defence.

Bellingham is believed to be Jurgen Klopp’s main transfer target at Liverpool and although the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Sofyan Amrabat have been linked with the Reds, the former Birmingham City star is the man most Kopites want to see arrive on Merseyside.

Despite his tender age, he’s shown this season for both club and country that he’s a real leader and is extremely mature both on and off the pitch.

Fans can catch Michael Essien’s answers below, courtesy of a tweet from @FIFAWorldCup:

The last answer 😂 Michael Essien is a legend! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HXk35ic4PO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 15, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?