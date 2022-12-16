Bobby Firmino on the receiving end of major Jurgen Klopp telling off during Liverpool’s defeat of AC Milan

Liverpool’s clash with AC Milan may have only been a friendly, but that didn’t stop Jurgen Klopp from giving Bobby Firmino a serious mouthful during the game.

The Reds defeated the Serie A champions 4-1 in Dubai thanks to goals from Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara and a Darwin Nunez brace as they prepare for their League Cup clash with Manchester City next week.

However, during the clash at the Al-Maktoum Stadium and as reported by the Liverpool Echo (via the Mirror), the German tactician was heard shouting: “Quicker! Much too slow!” and “Bobby! You know what needs doing!” towards the Brazilian forward.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘have to improve everything’ in order to achieve success this season, says Thiago Alcantara

Firmino’s attitude ever since joining the club has been nothing short of remarkable and his performances haven’t been too bad either.

Especially this term, with our No. 9 netting nine goals and registering four assists in 21 appearances (across all competitions) so far.

Despite the game only being a friendly, it’s great to see that Klopp was still demanding 100% from his players and he clearly wants them to be ready for our trip to the Etihad on Thursday.

Thiago has called for his teammates to ‘improve everything’ when our campaign resumes if we’re to have any hope of picking up silverware this time around.

Our start to the season was far from ideal but it appears that our German tactician is doing what he can to ensure we perform better after the resumption.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?