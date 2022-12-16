(Video) ‘We never back down’ – Liverpool star Harvey Elliott looks ahead to the second half of the campaign

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has claimed Liverpool will ‘never back down’ as they prepare for the second half of their Premier League campaign.

The Reds are currently sixth in the table and 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal after winning just six of their opening 14 games but although the teenager has admitted that Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘have made it tough’ for themselves, he insists they’re not ruling out a title charge in the new year.

The FA Cup champions are back in league action on Boxing Day when they travel to Aston Villa before facing Leicester at Anfield on December 30.

Despite his tender age, Elliott has been one of the standout performers for the Merseysiders this term and has featured in every game possible.

His attitude both on and off the pitch means the No. 19 has a bright future ahead of him and it’s great to see that he’s ready to attack the second half of the campaign head on.

Check the former Fulham man speaking below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"That's just Liverpool Football Club for you" 🔴 Harvey Elliott says Liverpool will not be backing down and the title isn't out of their reach 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/J6mocqnn1u — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2022

