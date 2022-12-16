(Video) Watching Lionel Messi at the World Cup ‘has been a privilege’ says Liverpool star Harvey Elliott

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has claimed it has ‘been a privilege’ to watch Lionel Messi during the Qatar World Cup and believes the Argentina star is the greatest of all-time.

The World Cup is the only trophy missing from the 35-year-old’s illustrious career and he’ll be looking to shine once again when they face France in the final on Sunday.

The PSG man has failed to score in just one of the six appearances at the tournament so far and has also registered three assists in Qatar.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘We never back down’ – Liverpool star Harvey Elliott looks ahead to the second half of the campaign

Since the pair burst on the season in the early 2000’s, many have always debated whether it’s Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo that deserves the title of the best player in the world and this year’s World Cup may have settled that debate for many.

The Argentina superstar has inspired his nation to the final while the former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid man failed to live up to expectation as Portugal exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

Check Elliott speaking about Messi below via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

Harvey Elliott believes Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all-time 🇦🇷 🗣️ "Watching him in this World Cup has been a privilege" pic.twitter.com/3NZuJB0eoE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?