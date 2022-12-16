(Video) Mo Salah takes first blood as Joel Matip starts and helps finish classy Liverpool move

Joel Matip proved to be decisive in the opening stages of Liverpool’s friendly encounter with AC Milan in Dubai, helping start and finish the Reds’ opening goal.

It was the Cameroonian’s defence-splitting pass that found Bobby Firmino outside the box with the Brazilian swiftly returning the ball for the centre-half to play one short for Mo Salah’s opener.

It was a promising start from Jurgen Klopp’s men and one a fan will hope to see occur in their opening domestic clash against Manchester City after the World Cup.

