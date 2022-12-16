‘No bad blood’ – Loris Karius speaks about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp and the final stages of his Liverpool career

Former Liverpool ‘keeper Loris Karius has insisted there’s ‘no bad blood’ between himself and Jurgen Klopp.

The German boss signed the shot stopper from Mainz in 2016 but after he made two dreadful errors during the Reds’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018, he never featured for the club competitively again.

He’s now looking to kickstart his career under Eddie Howe at Newcastle but has started the campaign as second choice behind Nick Pope and is yet to feature for the Magpies competitively.

He said: “My time at Liverpool was over and I was looking to move on [in 2021], but then there was difficulties to get a transfer done.

“I found myself in a situation where I had to stay at Liverpool, knowing I wouldn’t get my chance.

“It was discussed openly with the manager. There’s no bad blood, but knowing the situation from the beginning was tough. Last season, being left out of the matchday squad, you lose a bit of the feeling you have when you win, lose and travel with the team.

“You just miss it. It’s then not easy to stay positive and keep working because you obviously know you are not going to be involved. I learned a lot from that and tried my best in training and kept myself positive on the mental side.

“I’ve played over 200 games in the first division and national teams so I knew my qualities. I knew I had plenty to offer. I am only turning 30 and that’s not old for a keeper, but of course, last season was difficult.”

The German has claimed that being reminded of his performance in the Ukrainian capital is ‘tiring’ and is aware that those mistakes cost him his career at Anfield.

“It [the mistakes] made me go to another club,” Karius said on reflection of his mistakes. “It was maybe a move that wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

“I have said everything about this [the 2018 Champions League final]. For me it is tiring to keep talking about it, it’s football and things happen.”

Klopp went out and signed Alisson Becker for £67m from Roma after our defeat to the La Liga giants in 2018 and what a signing he’s been.

The Brazilian has won every major trophy possible on Merseyside and is largely recognised as the best ‘keeper in the world – we certainly feel lucky to have him between the sticks!

