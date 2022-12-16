Ibou Konate joins growing list of France players to fall ill; may be a doubt for World Cup final – L’Equipe

Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for the World Cup final on Sunday after falling ill, that’s according to French outlet L’Equipe.

France stars Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano missed the semi-final defeat of Morocco on Wednesday night through sickness and it’s now feared that the Liverpool star, alongside Raphael Varane and Kingsley Coman, has also caught the suspected virus.

READ MORE: ‘Treated like cattle’ – Carragher voices his concern at FIFA’s ‘ridiculous’ Club World Cup plans

This will come as a huge concern to Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps with all three of his preferred central defensive options unwell and the risk of others falling ill before the clash with Argentina at the weekend.

Konate was immense during the victory over the Africans earlier this week and was one of the main reasons behind why the current World Cup champions kept a clean sheet.

His performance meant that he was almost certain to start the final but there will now be huge concern about whether he and the other ill members of the squad will recover in time.

We certainly hope that our No. 5 is feeling better in time to take on Lionel Messi and Co.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?