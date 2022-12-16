(Video) ‘So nice to see you!’ – Jurgen Klopp and Divock Origi share warm embrace following Liverpool’s clash with AC Milan

Liverpool met with AC Milan in Dubai earlier today and although Divock Origi wasn’t involved for the Serie A giants, the Belgium forward still found time to share a warm embrace with Jurgen Klopp after the game.

Our former No. 27 enjoyed plenty of memorable days and nights in a Red shirt and it was certainly a sad day when he left the club in the summer.

The 27-year-old was forced to sit out of the friendly clash in the Middle East after reportedly picking up a muscle injury during the Rossoneri’s clash with Arsenal earlier this week but our German tactician told him ‘it’s so nice to see you’ after the full-time whistle.

Origi also shared a short embrace with Nat Phillips as the central defender exited the pitch.

Despite him no longer plying his trade on Merseyside, it was great to see how delighted the former Borussia Dortmund boss was to see the former Lille man and we wish him all the best for the rest of the season.

Check the video of the pair sharing a hug below via @DaveOCKOP (courtesy of @dubaisupercup) on Twitter:

Divock Origi and Jurgen Klopp. They had some special days together. pic.twitter.com/6JNIo3UEnr — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 16, 2022

