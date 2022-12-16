Thiago Alcantara sends clear Liverpool warning his teammates can’t ignore

Thiago Alcantara has insisted Liverpool must ‘improve everything’ if they’re to have any hope of picking up some silverware this term.

The Reds are still competing on all four fronts but are currently sat sixth in the table and 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The Spaniard acknowledged that he and his teammates have a ‘tough’ task ahead of them if this season is to be deemed a success, but the 31-year-old is ready to ‘chase’ across all competitions.

“I think everything. As a football player, as now a Liverpool player and as a Liverpool fan, I think we have to improve everything,” the midfield maestro said (as quoted by GOAL). “So, we have to achieve all trophies possible, we have start again the chase for first position – we know it’s tough – but we have other competitions as well so we are trying to chase everything.”

READ MORE: Klopp reveals whether Van Dijk, Henderson and Alexander-Arnold will feature against Man City next week

Our No. 6 is a vital player for us and keeping him fit will go a long way in determining how much success we taste this term – he controls games from the middle of the park and when he’s in the side we look a much more confident and assured outfit.

After going so close to completing a glorious quadruple last time out and winning both domestic cup competitions, expectations were high this season and the hope was that we could go one step further in either the Premier League or Champions League.

There’s still a long way to go in the campaign and we have every right to be optimistic ahead of the return of domestic football next week – we certainly believe that this group of players

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?