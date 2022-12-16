‘People I spoke to…’ – Neil Jones drops interesting update for Liverpool fans on 21-year-old midfielder

Neil Jones admitted to receiving quite a few messages from his contacts list over the quality shown by Enzo Fernandez in Argentina’s semi-final clash with Croatia.

The Liverpool-linked midfielder will have done no harm to his chances of earning a move to a bigger outfit with his performances on the world’s biggest stage.

“Player of physicality, dynamism, quality, international pedigree, Champions League experience. A club we have a good relationship with,” the GOAL reporter told The Redmen TV (via Twitter).

“Rui Costa, funnily enough, you mention him. I’ve heard Julian speak about Rui Costa, not anything that relates to players.

“There’s a lot of boxes being ticked there. For reasons unknown I didn’t get to watch the semi-final, the Argentina game the other day, but I got a few messages off people saying ‘Oh, Fernandez’ and flame emojis and how well he’s playing.”

As things currently stand, however, the Reds are yet to shake hands with either the club or player and it’s a transfer fundamentally deemed more likely to occur, if an agreement is reached, in the summer rather than the upcoming winter window.

“The people I spoke to at Liverpool were saying there was no agreement, that’s what they said, that it’s not true,” Jones added.

“We’ll see. Listen, they don’t have to tell the truth in a situation like that but I don’t think Liverpool are at a stage yet where they have agreed anything with Fernandez or Benfica or both.

“I think it’s more just a case of a player of interest and let’s see what can be done, like you say, I don’t think it will be January, I think it will be next summer, whatever he does.”

That’s far from being a surprise reality given that Benfica only snapped up the Argentine last summer for a poultry €10m up front, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

Eight goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions) for Benfica and a few World-Class performances for Argentina later – it’s fair to say that the Portuguese top-flight outfit is set to receive a MAJOR profit on their investment.

For Liverpool fans, the idea of signing Jude Bellingham alone is enough to invite a state of delirium.

The prospect of adding a talent as exciting as Fernandez into the mix seems like it should be unattainable, though well worth the club throwing its hat into the mix if the funds are available to mount a big double swoop for two of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders.

