Origi named worst signing of the season in Serie A – reflecting on LFC career and Milan switch

Divock Origi left Liverpool last summer after his contract ran out and the club decided not to renew it.

The Belgian made the switch to Serie A club AC Milan in an attempt to revitalise his dwindling career, but the move has not gone as planned up to now.

Indeed, the 27-year-old has already been branded as the worst signing of the season by Italian journalist Alvise Cagnazzo (as reported by the Daily Mail).

This will be disappointing news for a lot of Reds fans, as the player gave us many fond memories over the years, including the phenomenal performance against Barcelona in the Champions League. The sad fact is, though, that this is yet another story of a young star who never quite managed to fulfil his potential.

Injuries have prevented Origi from getting going

Origi signed for Liverpool from Lille in 2014, but initially went back on loan to the French club. He started playing for the Reds in 2015, when he was brought in as the understudy to Daniel Sturridge.

Liverpool fans will remember Origi’s excellent impact in many cup games over the years, with his hat trick in the 6-1 win over Southampton in the quarter-final of the League Cup in 2015 being particularly memorable.

Unfortunately for Origi, he never really worked his way up to being a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp. Indeed, he was only ever used as a late sub or a cup player.

Origi was clearly dissatisfied with this role, which is why he didn’t seek a contract extension. The move to AC Milan was supposed to give the striker a new lease of life, but it hasn’t panned out that way yet.

Origi has had various injuries that have blighted his start in Italy. Prior to the World Cup break, he’d played 501 minutes of football for the club in all competitions. In that time, he only produced one goal and one assist, leading many to criticise his performances.

Lost his World Cup place

Origi was always regarded as one of Belgium’s hottest young talents in his early days, and he has been a regular in the side since his debut appearance in 2014.

This Belgian team has been referred to as a golden generation, thanks to the abundance of star quality in the squad. To be named alongside the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, Origi was expected to go on to bigger and better things.

Unfortunately for Belgium, the days of that golden era seem to be coming to an end. Before a ball was kicked, Roberto Martinez’s men were among the favourites in the World Cup odds to win the tournament this year.

Origi wasn’t called up this time, due to his lack of minutes for Milan. There’s no doubt, though, that the man who once became the youngest goal scorer at a World Cup in Belgium’s history will try to fight to regain his place under the new manager.

Origi could go down as one of the many players who have never quite lived up to the hype. When he first moved to Anfield, many thought he would eventually step up and become the key man. This never came to fruition. Right now, it seems unlikely that it will happen at Milan either. It’s a shame, as Origi has shown flashes of brilliance over the years.

