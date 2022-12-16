(Video) Thiago scores unstoppable thunderbolt goal to restore LFC lead

Posted by
Thiago Alcantara’s thunderous effort was one that was more than worthy of competitive action as he restored the lead for Liverpool in the first-half of action against AC Milan.

The Reds had kicked off proceedings well with Mo Salah’s well-taken goal from close-range, thanks in no small part to Joel Matip’s run up to the final third, though had succumbed to an equaliser before the Spanish midfielder’s intervention.

Latching on to a poorly cleared ball, the former Bayern Munich star’s effort arrowed straight into the bottom-left corner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @carlaotv1:

