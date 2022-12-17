Agent now confirms Liverpool would be in strong position to make an offer for his client

The future of Arthur Melo at Liverpool Football Club remains shrouded in mystery given that fans have yet to get a genuine picture of what he could offer the side going forward.

Despite that, the player’s agent has since come out and confirmed that the Reds ‘would find fertile ground’ if they wished to either extend his loan or put in a bid.

“As far as next season is concerned, we’ll finish the current one and then we’ll see: there isn’t a real right of redemption, but obviously by continuing Allegri at Juve we’ll have to find a solution,” Federico Pastorello told Tuttomercatoweb (via Sport Witness).

“So, if Liverpool wanted to renew the loan or make an offer in my opinion, they would find fertile ground.”

The playmaker has been sidelined with a muscle injury since before the World Cup and isn’t set to return to the playing field until February.

As such, it leaves the Brazilian international with very little in the way of time to showcase his talents and encourage decision-makers at Anfield to take the plunge.

At 26 years of age, Arthur simply had to make more than a positive impression with his loan spell and the club now faces a difficult decision ahead of the summer window with the player set to take a step further beyond the accepted age range favoured.

Perhaps we’ll see him break into the first-team yet and play a key part in the final stages of our campaign, though it’s leaving the midfielder an awful lot to do in such a short space of time at which point we’ll have likely brought in another option for the middle of the park in January.

