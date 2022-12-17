(Video) Every angle of Bobby Clark’s jaw-dropping assist for Darwin Nunez goal

Darwin Nunez may have stolen the headlines with his goal glut of a cameo for Liverpool in their friendly encounter with Dubai, though it should be the club’s young stars taking the plaudits for their involvement.

Before Ben Doak played a critical role in the Uruguayan finding his second goal of the night, Bobby Clark produced a sumptuous long-range pass to put his teammate through on goal in a one-on-one situation.

There’s some genuine excitement about what the future holds for the 17-year-old starlet nabbed from Newcastle United and we hope he can fulfill his potential at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Bobbylclark10: