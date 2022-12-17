Klopp spots stunning Bobby Clark moment but is wowed by what another teenager did v AC Milan

Liverpool made up for the disappointment of defeat against Lyon in the Dubai Champions Cup with a convincing display against AC Milan.

Darwin Nunez was the man with two goals to his name in a six-minute brace delivered after his late arrival into proceedings but it was club’s young contingent that particularly impressed Jurgen Klopp on the day as the German praised Stefan Bajcetic’s ‘whole performance’.

“And, of course, when you bring on the kids [in the] second half and you see the pass from Bobby Clark and the whole performance from Stefan, the performance from Mel as a right full-back and then Ben Doak comes on, 17 years old, and is this kind of natural force, it’s really cool to see,” the German tactician told the club’s official website.

“In these 10, 11 days, the kids especially, everybody made a real step forward. That’s why these things are so important, that we can involve them.

“And in general, tonight was the result of the last 10 days what we saw in training and tonight we could bring it on the pitch, which is obviously nice.”

Both Ben Doak and Bobby Clark had a direct hand in the Uruguayan international’s goals as the Reds stepped up their preparations for a return to full competitive action.

READ MORE: Liverpool sale latest: FSG exit could be nearing as potential buyers receive confidence boost

Though we will be without the electric capabilities of Luis Diaz come the League Cup clash with Manchester City on December 22, it was a performance that signalled an intention to pick up from where we left off before the World Cup.

Four wins in four (across all competitions) following the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at home was certainly what was expected to lift the spirits whilst Liverpool languished outside the top four spots.

Assuming no further injuries arise between now and the resumption of domestic football, we’re looking more than ready for the challenge of clawing our way back into the heralded Champions League places as we continue to fight on all fronts in 2022/23.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?