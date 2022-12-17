Liverpool could have clear run at Moukoko after Sky Sports journalist’s bombshell update

Liverpool may find themselves without at least one rival in the race for Youssoufa Moukoko’s signature after Dharmesh Sheth suggested Manchester United were unlikely to make a permanent signing in the winter window.

The journalist revealed that the Red Devils are hesitant to loosen the purse strings – when discussing interest in PSV’s Cody Gakpo – in anticipation of complying with Financial Fair Play.

“Aside of whether they want to sign any players during January, they’re very conscious of complying with Financial Fair Play rules,” the reporter told Sky Sports (via Football Daily).

“I think there’s every chance they won’t sign anyone in the January transfer window.

“I know that’s not what Manchester United fans might want to hear, but I think there’s a long-term strategy in place with United and a lot of the clubs where they always seem to focus on the summer transfer window, and January is almost looked at as an emergency option – and I don’t think United are at that stage where it’s an emergency option.”

As such, even though the Borussia Dortmund ace is likely to be somewhat cheaper in light of his expiring contract, it seems as if Jurgen Klopp’s men can count on one less entry in the battle for the teenager.

Chelsea, likewise, could yet pull out following their successful moves for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and David Datro Fofana (‘on the verge of signing’), as reported in a series of tweets from Fabrizio Romano.

It’s possible the Blues could still look to further revamp their forward line with the addition of the highly-coveted 17-year-old, though it’s difficult to see a third striker following the pair to Stamford Bridge.

The circumstances could very well mean that we have a relatively clear run at the forward in January – should we wish to bolster the front-three.

All that depends on how the club perceives the future of Bobby Firmino.

