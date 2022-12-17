Liverpool sale latest: FSG exit could be nearing as potential buyers receive confidence boost

Liverpool fans may need to brace themselves for fresh ownership in the very near future after the EU Court of Justice’s ruling ‘recommended that UEFA and FIFA are entitled to sanction clubs that join breakaway competitions.’

This comes courtesy of Football Insider who claim that the result has ‘increased confidence among potential Liverpool investors’ amid Fenway Sports Group’s ongoing talks with a variety of parties.

“A legal source told Football Insider in advance of the recommendation that a positive verdict in favour of FIFA and UEFA is expected to strengthen Fenway Sports Group’s hand in their efforts to secure investment in Liverpool,” Adam Williams wrote for the publication.

The Americans have not ruled out the prospect of remaining stewards of the club if a suitable buyer or investor can’t be found, though it’s understood that the preference remains a full sale, if possible.

What next for FSG?

John W. Henry is understandably thought to be reluctant to completely part ways with one of the biggest sporting institutions in the globe after a successful decade at the helm.

With the result of the ruling – non-binding as it may be – set to strengthen FSG’s search for fresh ownership, however, our principal owner may have little in the way of choice other than to accept the inevitable as the Premier League’s (and Champions League’s) unrivalled status remains unchallenged.

There will be many a fan rightly concerned about what the future may hold for the club after a period of great stability on and off the pitch.

If a new group can manage to build on Fenway’s project and bring the club a step closer to the gulf state-funded outfits blowing us out of the water financially, it’ll be a risk well worth taking.

