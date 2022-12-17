Liverpool could solve midfield situation by signing World Cup gem offered to PL clubs – report

Liverpool are said to be considering their potential options in the market ahead of the opening of the January transfer window with the midfield department in need of investment.

Sofyan Amrabat is the current name filing out front and centre in reports across the country, though the Reds may be well-advised to consider the option of potential free agent Adrien Rabiot.

The French international – previously linked to the Merseysiders by CalcioMercatoWeb – who has excelled at the World Cup in Qatar, has been offered out to Premier League clubs, according to Graeme Bailey and Jack Gallagher of 90 Min.

With the player’s contract set to expire in 2023, it’s possible that our recruitment team could snap him up even earlier for a cut-price fee given that Juventus will no doubt be keen to recoup some value if the player has no intention of renewing his terms.

In light of all the turmoil behind the scenes in Turin, we’d have to think that’s a distinct likelihood.

Whether we’re genuinely interested in the 27-year-old is another matter, of course.

Moving for 26-year-old Amrabat is one thing but Rabio is a full three years beyond the accepted age range favoured by Julian Ward and Co.

