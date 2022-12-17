‘Biggest talent in the world’ – Liverpool could swoop for target in cut-price move after agent’s revelation – report

Liverpool reportedly remain in the race for Bundesliga sensation Youssoufa Moukoko.

A fresh report from Football Insider has claimed that the teenager is highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp with the Reds set to vie for the player’s signature after his agent confirmed that a new contract has yet to be agreed with his current employers, as tweeted by Fabrizio Romano.

Youssufa Moukoko’s agent Patrick Williams: “I can confirm that we are currently not closing in on agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign a new contract”, tells @westsven for Sky DE 🚨🇩🇪 #transfers BVB have to act fast to make right bid or English clubs will push in January. pic.twitter.com/QHVsFmjU5N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2022

The highly-rated youngster, described as the ‘biggest talent in the world’ by ex-Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland (as reported by the Mirror), is said to be a top target for both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Liverpool’s focus will, no doubt, remain on reinforcing the middle of the park, though the opportunity to sign a talent with such a bright future as Moukoko – and potentially for a cut-price fee in light of his current contractual situation – simply can’t be ignored.

It would certainly solve a smaller concern in the forward line given that Bobby Firmino’s terms are also set to expire in 2023, though it might be a somewhat unpopular move allowing the Brazilian to depart in light of his renewed form this term.

