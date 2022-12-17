Liverpool told summer signing would be ‘unbelievable’; pre-agreement already in place – reports

Liverpool reportedly have their eye on Enzo Fernandez ahead of the summer transfer window amid claims that the a pre-agreement is already in place between the Reds and Benfica.

This report from La Capital has been firmly rebuffed by sources close to the club – including GOAL’s Neil Jones – though it’s clear that the Argentine remains something of a person of interest for the Reds’ recruitment team.

Dean Jones admitted it would be an ‘unbelievable’ signing for the club to pull off after noting the Premier League-based outfit’s prior attempt to secure his signature.

“Unbelievable. I believe Liverpool actually looked at getting him from River Plate last summer,” the reporter told Give Me Sport.

“I know it was between Wolves and Benfica for his signature and one of the Wolves directors actually flew out to Argentina to try and negotiate that, but he chose Benfica.

“Obviously, you only have to look at Darwin Nunez to see that Benfica are not only brilliant at getting the right South American talent, but they make huge money as well.”

Given the rather weighty release clause of £103m in the 21-year-old’s contract, one could forgive fans for assuming Liverpool will go one way or the other when it comes to the midfielder and fellow transfer target Jude Bellingham.

READ MORE: Liverpool could solve midfield situation by signing World Cup gem offered to PL clubs – report

Football finance expert Mo Chatra has already gone into some detail over the matter, explaining why BOTH transfers are financially possible, which should offer some hope at least of us completing a window like no other this summer.

We know we’re in dire need of fresh, young legs in 2023 – who better than Enzo Fernandez and Borussia Dortmund’s most exciting prodigy?

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?