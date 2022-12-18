Konate was ‘one of the starters’ in France training and could be handed World Cup start – report

Liverpool supporters have been torn over whether wanting our players to succeed in the World Cup or return to Anfield quickly but with just Ibou Konate left and him reaching the final, we are all behind him and hope that he is handed the start against Argentina.

As reported by Hadrien Grenier, despite a recent illness for the 23-year-old he could still be in line for a starting role: ‘Didier Deschamps is considering starting Ibrahima Konaté in central defense against Argentina!

‘The Liverpool player was one of the starters during the tactical set-up on Saturday’.

After being given the nod over Dayot Upamecano for the semi-final against Morocco, our No.5 had such a brilliant display that many thought it would be impossible for Didier Deschamps to not trust him once again.

However, the bought of illness that has swept through the French camp may have scuppered our man’s prospects of being given the nod for what would be the biggest game in his career to date.

This news of the former RB Leipzig man being amongst starters in the tactical preparation for the match though is certainly positive and we will all be crossing our fingers in the hope that he can become just the third Liverpool player in history to be on the pitch as his nation wins the World Cup.

You can view the Konate update via @hadrien_grenier on Twitter:

🚨🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps réfléchit à titulariser Ibrahima Konaté en défense centrale contre l’Argentine ! Le joueur de Liverpool faisait partie des titulaires lors de la mise en place tactique de ce samedi. (@SaberDesfa) — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) December 17, 2022

