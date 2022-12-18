Liverpool growingly confident they can win the race for Jude Bellingham despite January move being ruled out – report

Liverpool are reportedly growing more and more confident they can secure the signing of Jude Bellingham and beat the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid to his signature.

Jurgen Klopp has made the 19-year-old his number one transfer target and despite Borussia Dortmund valuing the talented midfielder at £100m, the German tactician is pushing hard for the Reds board to provide the funds for the move, that’s according to the Mirror (via Caught Offside).

The report also suggests that the former Birmingham City man’s blossoming relationship with Jordan Henderson could be a huge factor in any potential move to the FA Cup champions, but any transfer would happen at the end of the season and not next month.

Strengthening our midfield is somewhat imperative when you consider the fact that many of our current options are now the wrong side of 30 and the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are out of contract at the end of the season.

Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat is also being linked with a move to Merseyside but it’s Bellingham that Klopp and many Reds supporters want.

Despite his tender age, he’s already showing the leadership qualities of a seasoned pro and he has a very bright future ahead of him.

It would be great to see him continue his development at Anfield and he’d have every chance of reaching his full potential under the watchful eye of our German tactician.

