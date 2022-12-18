Price tag of reported Liverpool target revealed; Klopp has already held talks with his agent – report

Sofyan Amrabat has been one of the stars of the Qatar World Cup and his assured performances in the middle of the park has resulted in Liverpool showing serious interest in his signature.

The Moroccan’s agent is believed to have already sat down and held talks with Jurgen Klopp and an update on the Fiorentina man’s price tag has now been provided.

According to Fichajes (via Caught Offside), the 26-year-old will set the Reds back somewhere in the region of €60m if they’re to win the race for his signature.

Spurs and Inter Milan are also weighing up a move for the former Feyenoord man and it’s no secret that Klopp is wanting to strengthen his central midfield options either in January or at the end of the season.

With many of our current options now the wrong side of 30 and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract at the end of the season, fresh faces are certainly needed in the engine room.

Jude Bellingham is reportedly the club’s main transfer target, but the performances of Amrabat during his time in Qatar coupled with the drop off in quality of Fabinho so far this term, a move for the latter would make a lot of sense.

