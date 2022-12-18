Liverpool planning January loan move for 24-year-old Juventus midfielder – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in loan move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in January.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign an elite midfielder and has made Jude Bellingham his number one priority, but with any potential deal for the Borussia Dortmund teenager is likely to be struck at the end of the season, it means a move for USA international McKennie is being considered by the FA Cup champions, that’s according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds have already completed a season-long loan deal of Arthur Melo from the Serie A giants this season and it appears that they’re weighing up a second bit of business with the Turin-based outfit.

The American impressed during the World Cup, including during the goalless draw with England, and it’s believed that Spurs are also interested in the 24-year-old.

A report by Calciomercato (via The Boot Room), suggests that Juventus may be willing to let the versatile midfielder leave the Allianz Stadium permanently if they receive an offer in the region of £25-30m.

Reports linking McKennie with a move to Merseyside go as far back as 2019 while he was playing for Schalke.

The World Cup has resulted in a number of players being linked with the FA Cup champions.

Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat and World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez are just a few of the other midfielders reportedly being considered and it certainly looks like we have a couple of busy transfer windows ahead of us.

