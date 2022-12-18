(Video) Thiago displays outrageous technique to ping stunning 40-yard volleyed pass during AC Milan clash

Some Liverpool supporters will claim that Thiago Alcantara is one of the most gifted players that they’ve ever seen in a Red shirt and something that the Spaniard did against AC Milan on Friday caught the eye.

The way in which the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man glides around the pitch and his wonderful range of passing is something that sets him apart from the rest – his unbelievable technique was certainly witnessed during the 4-1 defeat of the Serie A champions in Dubai.

After receiving the ball at an awkward height in the middle of the pitch, he kept the ball in the air with two touches before pinging the ball on the volley with pinpoint accuracy to Andy Robertson.

It’s a pleasure to watch our No. 6 work his magic on the field and we can’t wait to see him pulling the strings again on Thursday when we face Manchester City at the Etihad.

Check the pass out below via @HenryJackson87 on Twitter:

