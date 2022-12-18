Liverpool ‘will meet’ with AC Milan star in ‘a couple of weeks’ ahead of possible transfer – report

Liverpool supporters have been on high alert for a new midfielder to join the club ever since we entered the market for one during the end of the last transfer window and it appears that we could be close to signing one reported target.

As reported by Matteo Moretto: ‘Ismaël Bennacer 🇩🇿 In recent weeks there have been meetings with positive feelings between the agent and Milan, in which the foundations for a renewal were laid.

‘Liverpool will meet with the environment in a couple of weeks’.

There were reports linking us with Ismael Bennacer going back as far as August and so, although this certainly isn’t a name that has been linked a lot, it’s not the first time we’re hearing about him.

The 25-year-old currently plays for AC Milan and has one goal and one assist in 23 games for club and country this season, with 18 months left on his current deal he could be lured away from Italy for a relatively affordable price.

Operating anywhere in central midfield, the Algerian international mainly plays in a more defensive role but his ability to play slightly higher up would add a level of versatility that would surely interest Jurgen Klopp.

With there also being reports suggesting that we are set to meet with Sofyan Amrabat in the coming weeks too, it looks as though the Reds are preparing to move quickly in the January transfer window and possibly get a new option on board for what will be a hectic second part of the campaign.

You can view the update on Bennacer via @MatteMoretto on Twitter:

Asunto Ismaël Bennacer 🇩🇿 En las últimas semanas ha habido reuniones con sensaciones positivas entre el agente y Milan, en las que se sentaron las bases para una renovación. El Liverpool se reunirán con el entorno dentro un par de semanas.@relevo https://t.co/3eUik1F1VR — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) December 17, 2022

